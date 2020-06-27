Elderly man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a previously missing 73-year-old man last seen in Chippewa Falls was found safe, authorities said in an update.

In its initial report, the Department of Justice said David Smith Sr., 73, was last seen at his home in the 800 block of Chippewa Crossing Blvd around 12:30 p.m.

Smith's wife laid down for a nap, authorities say, and woke up to Smith and their vehicle gone.

