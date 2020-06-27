Third largest spike in COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the third largest spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began on Saturday, counting 539 new cases.

The only days with larger spikes in confirmed cases were recorded on May 29, with 733 - the largest spike on record - and two days before, on May 27, with 599 cases.

The percent of positive new cases also appears to be following the trend. The DHS reported 5.9 percent of cases came back positive on Saturday, up from 5.7 percent the day before and 4.1 percent the day before that.

The number of confirmed cases and the percent of positive cases have skyrocketed since June 22, when 249 confirmed cases and 2.2 percent of cases were reported, according to the DHS.

Meanwhile, 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the highest jump since June 20, when 14 deaths were recorded. A total of 777 people have died in Wisconsin due to complications from coronavirus.

