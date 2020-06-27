U.S. attorney explains extortion charges for Madison man after Tuesday arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. attorney is charging a Madison man on two counts of extortion, for allegedly using threats to get money and services.

Police arrested 28-year-old Devonere Johnson on Tuesday outside Cooper’s Tavern. The Department of Justice formally charged Johnson on Friday, releasing a complaint that refers to incidents at two unnamed businesses.

Scott Blader, the attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, alleged that on Monday, June 22, Johnson entered the first business with a boombox and made demands.

“The threats were made that suggested that if he [the business owner] did not donate money to a Venmo account, that, in fact, they would be back, that they would cause disturbances and that, in fact, their business would suffer because of that,” Blader said.

In an update Friday night, Madison police identified two other men who allegedly partnered with Johnson. Police say Gregg A. James Jr., 23, was tentatively charged with threats to injure, while William T. Shanley, 25, was tentatively charged with party to a crime of threats to injure.

Prosecutors also allege that at another unnamed business, Johnson asked for free food and beer. According to the complaint, the owner told police that Johnson said, “You don’t want 600 people to come here and destroy your business and burn it down. The cops are on our side. You notice that when you call them, nothing happens to us.”

Blader told NBC15, “When people no longer feel like they have the option to freely do what they have to do and if they don’t do it, that they, in fact, will suffer adverse consequences, and therefore they feel they must-- that’s extortion.”

Johnson, who also goes by the name Yeshua Musa, has helped organize recent protests.

“It’s certainly right and expected that people have the ability to express their voices, but that stops when you begin to commit a crime, when you start to put people in harm or you begin to threaten property,” Blader said. “When that occurs, that’s a crime, that’s where the Department of Justice steps in. That’s where we’ll enforce the law.”

If proven guilty, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count. The penalty is set by the U.S. Code.

Johnson awaits an initial appearance at the U.S. District Court in Madison, with a date and time to be determined.

