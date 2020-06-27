Advertisement

Very warm and mostly sunny Sunday

Rain and storm chances increase Sunday night and continue into early next week
Saturday Afternoon Extended Forecast
Saturday Afternoon Extended Forecast(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! It’s been a mostly sunny and very warm start to the weekend. Sunday will be carbon copy of today. The only difference will be a slight chance of rain will be added to the forecast. More showers and storms will impact the area early next week. Our rain chances will start to go down towards the end of next week and into the holiday weekend.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s towards central Wisconsin to the mid 60s near the WI-IL border. There will also be the potential for patchy fog late tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be very warm and mostly sunny. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Most of the area will stay dry, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible with any downpour that develops Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on the storms that develop across western IA Sunday afternoon/evening. These storms will likely develop into a large complex of showers and storms. A few of the HI-Resolution forecast models show this complex of showers and storms impacting the area Sunday night into Monday morning. If this complex of showers and storms moves into the area, it could pose a threat of strong storms and locally heavy rainfall. The showers and storms should weaken as they move across the area. Lows Sunday night into Monday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

More showers and storms are expected to develop across the area Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday. The start of next week looks hot and humid. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s. Depending on the clouds and rain, a few 90 degree temperature readings will be possible.

Our rain chances will go down towards the middle and the end of the week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon, Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures during this time will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The Fourth of July looks like it could hotter than a firecracker this year. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

