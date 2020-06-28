Average new positive COVID-19 cases pass 400, percent positive test results spike again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weekly average of newly-confirmed cases is now past 400, according to the latest numbers released Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average is now at 417, as 457 new cases were reported. The last time the weekly-average of newly-confirmed cases was above 400 was June 4.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed and 7-day average. (WI DHS)

According to DHS, the number of percent positive cases also saw a spike Sunday, reaching 7.1 percent – up 1.2 percent from yesterday. The increase in percentage is attributed to a lower number of tests being performed, with slightly more than 6,500 tests on Sunday. More than 9,000 tests were performed on Saturday. The testing capacity for the state is currently 18.,425.

Since the pandemic began, there has been 27,742 positive cases reported. State health officials say 40-percent of those cases fall between the ages of 20 and 39.

Percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age group on June 28, 2020. (WI DHS)

The percent of cases resulting in hospitalization is 12-percent. Of those hospitalized, a majority of those cases fell in the 70 to 89 age group.

No new deaths were reported today, keeping the cumulative total of deaths at 777.

DHS also reported 21,593 of the total coronavirus cases in Wisconsin have recovered. As of Sunday, there are 5,009 active cases in the state.

