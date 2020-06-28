Celebrating summer with steak
The Wisconsin Beef Council shares a steak salad recipe that's perfect for the Fourth of July!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is all about grilling, but Angie Horkan shares a healthier option with NBC15. This maple-balsamic marinated steak with grilled pear salad creates a unique and tasty salad.
Ingredients:
- 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 to 10 ounces each)
- 2 Bartlett or red Anjou pears, halved and cored
- 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges
- 8 cups mixed salad greens or arugula
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, chopped pecans or sliced almonds
- 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese, blue cheese or Manchego cheese
Marinade:
- 1 cup reduced-fat or regular balsamic vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
Cooking:
- Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup marinade for dressing. Place beef Strip Steaks and 1/3 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Reserve remaining marinade for brushing.
- Soak two 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread onion wedges onto skewers. Brush onions and cut sides of pears with half reserved marinade.
- Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onions and pears around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium doneness (160°F), turning occasionally. Grill onions 12 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes for gas) and pears 8 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing steak, onions and pears with remaining reserved marinade.
- Remove onions from skewers. Chop onions and pears into bite-size pieces. Combine greens, pears, onions, cheese, nuts and reserved 1/2 cup marinade; toss gently to combine. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with salad mixture.
Nutrition information per serving: 385 Calories; 135 Calories from fat; 15g Total Fat (5 g Saturated Fat; 4 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 74 mg Cholesterol; 658 mg Sodium; 40 g Total Carbohydrate; 5.2 g Dietary Fiber; 29 g Protein; 3.1 mg Iron; 10.8 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B6; 1.4 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.3 mg Zinc; 29.9 mcg Selenium; 105.6 mg Choline.
This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, Selenium, and Choline; and a good source of Dietary Fiber, and Iron.
