Celebrating summer with steak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is all about grilling, but Angie Horkan shares a healthier option with NBC15. This maple-balsamic marinated steak with grilled pear salad creates a unique and tasty salad.

Ingredients:

Marinade:

Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup marinade for dressing. Place beef Strip Steaks and 1/3 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Reserve remaining marinade for brushing.

Soak two 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread onion wedges onto skewers. Brush onions and cut sides of pears with half reserved marinade.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onions and pears around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium doneness (160°F), turning occasionally. Grill onions 12 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes for gas) and pears 8 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing steak, onions and pears with remaining reserved marinade.