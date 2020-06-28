Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Protesters demonstrating against the use of police force briefly disrupted a Kenosha rally organized to show support for law enforcement. More than 200 people packed Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Back the Blue rally. The Kenosha News reports many attendees carried signs saying “Back the Badge” and “Blue Lives Matter.” Protesters gathered across the street with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Jail Killer Cops.” A confrontation between those attending the rally and protesters broke out just before the event. A protester was tackled to the ground and a woman began shouting at the crowd. Police immediately responded, and there were no arrests or injuries.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a former federal agent to jail time after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his Oconomowoc home in 2013. The Waukesha County Circuit judge on Friday sentenced 55-year-old David Scharlat to five years of probation. As part of that probation, Scharlat will spend 11 months in the county jail, with work release privileges for two of those months. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the judge rejected sentencing recommendations from both prosecutors and a defense attorney as inappropriate. Scharlat and his attorney insisted on his innocence at the sentencing and vowed to appeal. A jury in February found Scharlat not guilty of sexually assaulting two women but guilty of assaulting a third.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Black man whose arrest triggered a violent protest in Wisconsin's capital city with extorting local businesses. U.S. Attorney Scott Balder charged Devonere Johnson with extortion interfering with interstate commerce on Friday. Madison Police arrested Johnson on Tuesday afternoon after he entered a bar with a baseball bat and megaphone. His arrest triggered a demonstration that saw protesters tear down two statues outside the state Capitol and assault a state legislator on the Capitol lawn. Someone in the crowd also threw a fire bomb into a city-county building.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation. The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.” The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.