Hy-Vee recalls 12 additional salad products amid Cyclospora outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads across it’s eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, the grocer announced Saturday.

The potential contamination was announced by Fresh Express, who manufactures the product, after the FDA and CDC expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the Upper Midwest.

The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad the grocer pulled last week after the investigation was announced.

Hy-Vee has now recalled 13 private label bagged salad products.

The products were distributed across Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee advises that customers who have purchased the following products should throw them out or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Description Size Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 13.4 oz Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg 8 oz Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad 12 oz Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend 12 oz Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad 10 oz Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix 16 oz Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit 13.7 oz Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit 11.4 oz Hy-Vee Garden Salad 12 0z Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit 12.8 oz Hy-Vee American Blend Salad 12 oz

According to Hy-Vee, symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin about seven days after ingesting the parasite. Symptoms include watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever.

If not treated, symptoms can continue for weeks or months.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.

