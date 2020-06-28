Advertisement

Hy-Vee recalls 12 additional salad products amid Cyclospora outbreak

An example of a Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Blend salad mix, part of a recall of 13 products due to a potential contamination with the parasite cyclospora.
An example of a Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Blend salad mix, part of a recall of 13 products due to a potential contamination with the parasite cyclospora.(Courtesy: Hy-Vee)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads across it’s eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, the grocer announced Saturday.

The potential contamination was announced by Fresh Express, who manufactures the product, after the FDA and CDC expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the Upper Midwest.

The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad the grocer pulled last week after the investigation was announced.

Hy-Vee has now recalled 13 private label bagged salad products.

The products were distributed across Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee advises that customers who have purchased the following products should throw them out or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

DescriptionSize
Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit13.4 oz
Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg8 oz
Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad12 oz
Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend12 oz
Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad10 oz
Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix16 oz
Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad12 oz
Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit13.7 oz
Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit13.2 oz
Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit11.4 oz
Hy-Vee Garden Salad12 0z
Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit12.8 oz
Hy-Vee American Blend Salad12 oz

According to Hy-Vee, symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin about seven days after ingesting the parasite. Symptoms include watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever.

If not treated, symptoms can continue for weeks or months.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.

