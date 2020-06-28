Hy-Vee recalls 12 additional salad products amid Cyclospora outbreak
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads across it’s eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, the grocer announced Saturday.
The potential contamination was announced by Fresh Express, who manufactures the product, after the FDA and CDC expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the Upper Midwest.
The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad the grocer pulled last week after the investigation was announced.
Hy-Vee has now recalled 13 private label bagged salad products.
The products were distributed across Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Hy-Vee advises that customers who have purchased the following products should throw them out or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.
|Description
|Size
|Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit
|13.4 oz
|Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg
|8 oz
|Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad
|12 oz
|Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend
|12 oz
|Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad
|10 oz
|Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix
|16 oz
|Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad
|12 oz
|Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit
|13.7 oz
|Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit
|13.2 oz
|Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit
|11.4 oz
|Hy-Vee Garden Salad
|12 0z
|Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit
|12.8 oz
|Hy-Vee American Blend Salad
|12 oz
According to Hy-Vee, symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin about seven days after ingesting the parasite. Symptoms include watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever.
If not treated, symptoms can continue for weeks or months.
For more information, visit the FDA’s website.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.