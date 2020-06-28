Advertisement

Lone Rock man dies after car goes through barricades, lands in river, sheriff says

(WCAX)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONE ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) -- A 21-year-old Lone Rock man is dead after his vehicle traveled through construction barricades and entered the Wisconsin River, says the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

They said Kodi Knoble called 911 at 5:40 a.m. Sunday stating his car was in the river.

Deputies responded to State Highway 130 south of Lone Rock. They said it appeared a vehicle traveled through the construction barricades and noticed tracks traveling through the boat landing and entered the river.

Knoble’s car was found around 6 a.m. about 300 yards from the Hwy. 130 bridge and there was four inches of water over the vehicle.

The sunroof was removed and Knoble was pulled from his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews began CPR and traveled back to the boat landing.

Knoble was taken to Richland Center Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Lone Rock Fire and EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk County Dive Team and Wegner’s Towing assisted Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

