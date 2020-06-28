Majority of Wisconsin Republicans voted absentee in April

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80 percent of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April.

That’s according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together.

It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election.

Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.