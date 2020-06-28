Rain and storm chances increase tonight and continue through early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Today will be a very warm and humid day. Most of the area will likely stay dry. Our rain and storm chances will start to increase overnight into Monday morning. More showers and storms will likely impact the area Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Most of next week will be hot and humid with daily slight rain chances, mainly in the afternoon.

This morning is mild. Temperatures range from the upper 50s towards central Wisconsin to the mid 60s towards the WI-IL border. Other than patchy fog, no major weather problems will impact you this morning.

This afternoon will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. There will be a slight chance of a shower or storm this afternoon and evening. Most of the area will stay dry, though. Today will not be as sunny as yesterday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll have to keep an eye out to our west this evening. A complex of strong storms will likely develop across parts of IA and MN. Some HI-RES forecast models show this complex of storms moving into the area tonight into Monday morning. This complex of storms should weaken as it moves in and through the area. However, a stronger storm, or two, and locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Depending on how the rain and storms play out Monday morning, more showers and storms could develop Monday afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds and rain, Monday will be a hot and humid day. High temperatures will be mid to upper 80s.

Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday as well. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of the week looks hot and humid. Highs Wednesday through the 4th of July weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be at least a slight chance of showers and storms in the forecast each day. The best timing of the rain will likely be in the heat of the day or late afternoon/evening.

