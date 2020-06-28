Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Authorities ended their search on the Rock River Sunday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl. Their recovery efforts will continue on Monday.

Madison Billups was playing in the river with her brother near Anglers Park on Thursday, says family members.

The water’s current swept them away and a bystander was able to jump in and save her brother, but Madison disappeared.

On Friday, authorities changed their search from a rescue to a recovery.

9-year-old Madison Billups (Brenda Ward)

