Streatery program to begin July 3, continue through weekends until Aug. 23

An example of what the outdoor scene would look like if the Streatery Program is approved by the Common Council.
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Friday that its Streatery program will run from weekends starting July 3 through Aug. 23, 2020.

The city will close State Street to all vehicular traffic allowing for restaurants to take advantage of the new Streatery program and expand their sidewalk seating.

“The Streatery program has become a life line for many of our cherished local businesses that have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “The weekend State Street closures will also help local retailers and merchants in their recovery by being able to take advantage of a full pedestrian street on weekends—all while maintaining good practices to prevent community spread of COVID-19.”

According to the city, all retailers are already eligible to sell their wares on the sidewalk under the City’s Merchant Vending Program. All fees for that program have been waived for 2020 with the hopes that every retailer takes advantage of the unique opportunity when the street is closed to traffic.

The Streatery program is temporary. To accommodate for weekday Metro bus schedules, the street closure will be limited to Friday evenings starting at 6:45 p.m. through the weekend.

Alder Mike Verveer said, “I am excited to experiment with weekend State Street closures to give both restaurants and retailers a chance for success during these challenging times.”

