Advertisement

Two drivers involved in car crash charged with OWI offenses

Joseph Gay
Joseph Gay(Columbia County Sheriff)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF PACIFIC, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested two drivers involved in an alcohol-related car accident Sunday morning in the Township of Pacific.

Columbia County dispatch was called at 2:22 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Hwy 16 and Dunning Rd. While police were en route, the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Once police arrived on the scene, they began a K9 track and located the driver shortly after. Joseph Gay of Madison was arrested for his sixth OWI offense and felony bail jumping.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the 59-year-old had been travelling west bound on Hwy 16 and crossed over the center line hitting the other vehicle which was heading east bound on Hwy 16.

Police identified the second driver as James Wilkens. The 28-year-old man from Beaver Dam had also been consuming alcohol and was arrested for his first OWI offense.

Both drivers were not injured.

Gay has been booked into the Columbia County jail on charges for his sixth OWI offense, felony bail jumping, operating left of center, hit and run and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Wilkins was charged with his first OW offense but was later released to a sober responsibility party.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Kara J. Cloud and Clinton W.G. Harvey were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

News

Hy-Vee recalls 12 additional salad products amid Cyclospora outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads across it’s eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, the grocer announced Saturday.

News

Birthdays for Sunday, June 28

Updated: 5 hours ago
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!

News

Birthdays for Saturday, June 27

Updated: 7 hours ago
Birthdays for Saturday, June 27

Latest News

News

Celebrating summer with steak

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Wisconsin Beef Council shares a steak salad recipe that's perfect for the Fourth of July!

News

Two men arrested after Good Samaritan trying to return lost phone was attacked

Updated: 10 hours ago
Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery after a man was attacked in Peace Park for trying to find the owners of a cell phone he had found.

Coronavirus

Portage hosts annual fireworks show during COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
The City of Portage hosts a "drive-in" fireworks show to celebrate July 4 during COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Celebrating Fourth of July in the time of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The City of Portage gets creative during COVID-19 for the annual fireworks show.

News

Portage Fireworks Show

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The City of Portage hosts a "drive-in" fireworks show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Michael Johnson spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about youth education

Updated: 15 hours ago