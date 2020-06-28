Two drivers involved in car crash charged with OWI offenses

TOWNSHIP OF PACIFIC, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested two drivers involved in an alcohol-related car accident Sunday morning in the Township of Pacific.

Columbia County dispatch was called at 2:22 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Hwy 16 and Dunning Rd. While police were en route, the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Once police arrived on the scene, they began a K9 track and located the driver shortly after. Joseph Gay of Madison was arrested for his sixth OWI offense and felony bail jumping.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the 59-year-old had been travelling west bound on Hwy 16 and crossed over the center line hitting the other vehicle which was heading east bound on Hwy 16.

Police identified the second driver as James Wilkens. The 28-year-old man from Beaver Dam had also been consuming alcohol and was arrested for his first OWI offense.

Both drivers were not injured.

Gay has been booked into the Columbia County jail on charges for his sixth OWI offense, felony bail jumping, operating left of center, hit and run and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Wilkins was charged with his first OW offense but was later released to a sober responsibility party.

