Two men arrested after Good Samaritan trying to return lost phone was attacked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested Saturday in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Peace Park on June 18, according to the Madison Police Department.

Philip A Jordan faces charges of armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed, party to a crime batter, as well as one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and one count of felony bail jumping.

Deonte L Thomas was also arrested, and faces charges of party to a crime armed robbery, party to a crime disorderly conduct while armed, battery, as well as a Department of Corrections warrant.

On June 18, a 37-year-old Madison man was walking through Peace Park when he spotted a cell phone and picked it up. He took the phone with him to do some shopping, according to an MPD incident report.

On his way back from shopping, he returned back through the park, and approached several men to ask if they had lost a cell phone, hoping to return it to its rightful owner. He asked those men to describe the cell phone if they were the ones who had lost it.

The men could not describe the phone, but demanded he give it to them. The 37-year-old refused, and was attacked, knocked down, and beaten up. Those men took the phone.

Police were able to review the robbery on surveillance camera.

Jordan was arrested at the intersection of State Street and W. Johnson Street, and Thomas was arrested at State Street and W. Gorham Street.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.