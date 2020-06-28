Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The two victims who died following an early morning traffic crash in Sun Prairie Friday have been identified.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Kara J. Cloud and Clinton W.G. Harvey were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports a Sun Prairie Police Dept. officer stopped the vehicle along Beech Street, near Davison Drive, but it sped off as the officer approached.

Investigators reported the vehicle crashed near the 1200 block of West Main Street.

Police and bystanders took life-saving measures to try to save the 28-year-old Madison woman and 27-year-old Sun Prairie man.

Another passenger and the driver were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

Autopsy results determined that the victims both died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation as the deaths were officer involved. The officer who tried to pull the vehicle over has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

