UPDATE: Water rescue on Lake Kegonsa now a recovery mission

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A search is underway for a man who jumped off a boat on Lake Kegonsa Saturday evening.

Several agencies responded to Amundson Landing and Park, 3302 Quam Drive around 7:10 p.m. for a water rescue.

Lt. Ira Simspon with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s office told NBC15 an adult male jumped off a pontoon boat and did not come back up. Simpson said crews suspended the search at 9:30 p.m. and will start again Sunday around 7 a.m. as a recovery mission.

As a result of the recovery operation, the Fish Camp Boat Launch, at Fish Camp County Park, 3383 County Rd, in McFarland, will be temporarily closed to the public on Sunday.

This is developing news, and NBC15 will update the story once more information is available.

