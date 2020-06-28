Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 28.

The following events are listed for your planning only and their appearance here does not indicate The Associated Press plans coverage. Please note that all scheduled events are subject to change. Contact numbers listed are not intended for publication.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Milwaukee bureau is reachable at 414-225-3580. Send daybook items to Wisconsin@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Wisconsin and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 7:45 AM Eau Claire Housing Authority meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ci.eau-claire.wi.us/, https://twitter.com/cityofeauclaire

Contacts: Tess Morgan, City of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Tess.Morgan@EauClaireWi.gov, 1 715 839 4902

Event Address for Attendees: https://eauclairewi.webex.com/eauclairewi/onstage/g.php?MTID=ebeea0472d5d66989e3ad8e79db756a47 Audio conference information: United States Toll +1-408-418-9388, Event number (access code): 964 968 689