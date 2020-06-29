Advertisement

2 Ohio Little Caesars workers fired after putting swastika sign on couple's pizza

“It’s not funny. It’s not funny. Especially with everything going on in the world right now."
2 Brook Park, Ohio Little Caesars workers fired after putting swastika sign on couple's pizza
2 Brook Park, Ohio Little Caesars workers fired after putting swastika sign on couple's pizza
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio couple stopped for a slice of Little Caesars Pizza on Saturday night but were appalled when they opened the box to an offensive message.

Misty Laska and her husband, Jason, opened their pizza box to pepperonis placed on their food to form a swastika.

“It’s not funny. It’s not funny. Especially with everything going on in the world right now,” said Jason.

The couple said they bought the pizza from a Little Caesars in Brook Park on Smith Road.

They told 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor, they tried calling the location Saturday night but were unable to reach anyone.

They snapped a photo of the pizza with the swastika sign, that happened to be backward, and posted it to social media.

“The point is, there should not be this kind of hate happening today. With the climate we’re in right now, why make a joke like that?” said Misty.

The Laskas say they want the folks responsible to be held accountable.

“We’re trying to solve hate and even if this was just a joke internally for the employees, just stop. Stop with the symbolism and let it go away,” said Jason.

19 News received this statement from Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.:

“We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.”

This story is developing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

