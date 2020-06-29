Advertisement

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Bonuses range from $150 - $3,000
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Amazon will provide frontline worker with more than $500-million dollars in bonuses.

The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

The bonuses will be distributed to workers at Amazon and Whole Foods, as well as delivery drivers, who worked the month of June.

Depending on job position, the bonus amounts will range from $150 - $3,000.

Amazon decided to end its $2-an-hour pay increase and double overtime pay beginning in June.

The pay bumps were implemented in the spring as a response to the coronavirus crisis and were extended in May.

Still, some Amazon workers say the company hasn’t adequately prioritized employee safety and welfare. 

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Flash flood warnings issued in Dane, Rock counties

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Residents across south-central Wisconsin are dealing with the threat of flooding after thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled through the area Monday.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

2 Ohio Little Caesars workers fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 19 minutes ago
An Ohio couple stopped for a slice of Little Caesars Pizza on Saturday night but were appalled when they opened the box to an offensive message.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

Latest News

News

MPD: Man suffers concussion, handgun stolen during assault

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison man suffered a concussion and broken jaw after suspects beat him and stole his handgun early Monday morning. He is a concealed carry permit holder, Madison police say.

National Politics

Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

News

Suspects steal convertible, gun, purse from Madison homeowner: Police

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A red Lexus convertible, a purse, a handgun and electronics were stolen from a homeowner on Madison’s west side early Monday morning.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

News

Three arrested after forcing victim to withdraw cash, buy clothes in Janesville: Police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Three Janesville men are behind bars after police say they pointed a fake gun at a victim and forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM and buy clothing from Old Navy Saturday.

Coronavirus

Rolling average number of new cases continues to rise despite Monday’s drop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average of daily newly reported COVID-19 cases continues marching northward despite a notable drop in new, confirmed cases recorded on Monday.