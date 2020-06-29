Advertisement

Boater finds body of 9-year-old girl who disappeared in Rock River

A boater discovered Madison Billups’ body late Monday morning.
9-year-old Madison Billups
9-year-old Madison Billups
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of the nine-year-old girl who was swept away by the current in Rock River has been located.

A boater discovered Madison Billups’ body late Monday morning after more than three days of searching, her cousin, Brenda Ward, confirmed to NBC15 News.

Her body was discovered approximately a mile down stream from where the girl was last seen, the Janesville Police Dept. reported.

According to police, Billups was playing in the river with her brother Thursday evening when they were both caught up in the river’s current. A bystander was able to save the boy, but she disappeared.

On Friday, NBC15 spoke with Ward, who said they were “staying strong as a community… (but) it’s different when it’s a kid.”

That day too, Janesville Police Dept. Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said the department’s prayers go out to the family, adding that “this is a tough one for them and the city.”

