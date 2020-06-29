Advertisement

Brown County urges mask wearing as COVID-19 cases, deaths increase

The county executive asks people to wear masks
(KJCT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three female COVID-19 patients died over the weekend in Brown County as trends show a higher percentage of positive cases.

The patients were identified as follows:

Female, age 29, from 54301 Zip Code

Female, age 63, from 54304 Zip Code

Female, age 87, from 54304 Zip Code

In total, 42 coronavirus patients have died in Brown County.

As of Monday, fourteen coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Brown County.

The county's positive test total jumped by 88 over the weekend. Overall, 2,857 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Brown County.

A total of 2,544 have recovered from coronavirus in the county.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and local health officials held a news conference Monday. Streckenbach is encouraging everyone to wear a mask in public.

"The mask is really truly protecting you from giving it to someone else," says Streckenbach.

The county executive recommends residents and visitors look to businesses that have displayed a reopening poster in windows. That indicates the business is following Brown County Public Health guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.

CLICK HERE to view the Reopening Brown County public health guidelines.

“We’re starting to see the edges of the eye coming open again,” says Streckenbach. He stresses that it is critical that Brown County “doubles down” to fight the pandemic.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree showed a graph that indicates trends show the 21-30-year old demographic has increased significantly in June.

“A lot of it is personal accountability,” Destree says.

Contact tracers have learned that people in the age group have reported going to weddings, bars, restaurants and family gatherings without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Destree stresses people should ask themselves “What is the risk?” when going to a gathering.

She says younger people may not be hospitalized in large numbers, but they could spread the illness to people at high risk.

Destree and Streckenbach encourages anyone going out for a July 4 party or gathering keep the six-feet distance, wear masks and have hand sanitizer.

