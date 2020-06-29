Advertisement

COVID SLIDE: The potential impact of coronavirus on academic achievement

You may have heard of summer slide, but what about COVID slide?
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
"Summer learning loss is only going to be exacerbated by the spring school closures," explains Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue.

National projections show it could set some kids back a full year in some subjects.  How will that impact your child's education?

Dr. Beth Tarasawa, EVP of research for NWEA, Northwest Evaluation Association, says, "This could be a substantial loss that we see in kids... there's a lot of pressure to make up that ground when we return."

What schools are doing, and how you can prepare.  Watch Leigh Mills’ special report, “The COVID Slide” on NBC15 News at 10 Monday, June 29.

