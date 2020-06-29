Dane Co. sees record-number of coronavirus cases in a single day

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday brought a new record-number of COVID-19 cases for Dane County in a single day, as the case count continues to rise.

According to Public Heath Madison & Dane County, 120 people tested positive on Sunday, the highest number in a day that had already been broken three times the week before.

The latest data shows a steep increase in recent days since case counts started with the pandemic in March. While it appears the curve started to flatten in April, things have started to dramatically increase in June. Public health officials said the upward trend of positive cases is likely not due to increased testing.

COVID-19 Case Counts in Dane County (Source: Public Health Madison & Dane County) (WMTV)

“I’d love to say it was a complete surprise, but in fact no, we saw the same thing on TV as everyone else. We got concerned that we might see a spike in COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof from UW Health. “People were very close together, they weren’t masked, creating a perfect situation for COVID-19 to come back.”

We’re also seeing spikes across Wisconsin. According to the Department of Health Services, the number of percent positive cases also saw a spike Sunday, reaching 7.1 percent, up 1.2 percent from Saturday. This is the first time since May Wisconsin’s rate of tests coming back positive was over 7 percent.

Health officials shared they’re seeing a jump in people age 20 to 29 getting infect. Data from Public Heath Madison & Dane County last Thursday showed that around half of the new cases in the county were from this age group.

“Often young people think that they might not get serious disease,” said Dr. Pothof. “But they’re going to take that back into the community, and likely infect people who won’t do as well as they will.”

Dane County remains in Phase 2 of its ‘Forward Dane’ reopening plan, after the phase was amended last week. Health officials expect to stay in Phase 2 for a month.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.