Advertisement

Dane Co. sees record-number of coronavirus cases in a single day

Health officials share ignoring guidelines has created a "perfect situation for COVID-19 to come back.”
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday brought a new record-number of COVID-19 cases for Dane County in a single day, as the case count continues to rise.

According to Public Heath Madison & Dane County, 120 people tested positive on Sunday, the highest number in a day that had already been broken three times the week before.

The latest data shows a steep increase in recent days since case counts started with the pandemic in March. While it appears the curve started to flatten in April, things have started to dramatically increase in June. Public health officials said the upward trend of positive cases is likely not due to increased testing.

COVID-19 Case Counts in Dane County (Source: Public Health Madison & Dane County)
COVID-19 Case Counts in Dane County (Source: Public Health Madison & Dane County)(WMTV)

“I’d love to say it was a complete surprise, but in fact no, we saw the same thing on TV as everyone else. We got concerned that we might see a spike in COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof from UW Health. “People were very close together, they weren’t masked, creating a perfect situation for COVID-19 to come back.”

We’re also seeing spikes across Wisconsin. According to the Department of Health Services, the number of percent positive cases also saw a spike Sunday, reaching 7.1 percent, up 1.2 percent from Saturday. This is the first time since May Wisconsin’s rate of tests coming back positive was over 7 percent.

Health officials shared they’re seeing a jump in people age 20 to 29 getting infect. Data from Public Heath Madison & Dane County last Thursday showed that around half of the new cases in the county were from this age group.

“Often young people think that they might not get serious disease,” said Dr. Pothof. “But they’re going to take that back into the community, and likely infect people who won’t do as well as they will.”

Dane County remains in Phase 2 of its ‘Forward Dane’ reopening plan, after the phase was amended last week. Health officials expect to stay in Phase 2 for a month.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Janesville man arrested for pointing knife at officers, setting home on fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Janesville man is facing several charges after pointing a knife at police and setting a home on fire.

News

Birthdays for Monday, June 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!

News

Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

News

Man marching 1,000 miles for racial justice stops in Madison

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Man marching 1,000 miles for racial justice stops in Madison

Updated: 9 hours ago
Terry Willis made a stop in Madison on Sunday, sharing the death of George Floyd inspired him to make a difference.

News

Recovery mission continues for man in Lake Kegonsa

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
A man jumped off a boat Saturday night and never came back up.

News

9-year-old Madison Billups' family remember her

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
9-year-old Madison Billups was swept into the Rock River Thursday. Some of her family remembers her loving personality.

News

Lone Rock man dies after car goes through barricades, lands in river, sheriff says

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A 21-year-old Lone Rock man is dead after his vehicle traveled through construction barricades and entered the Wisconsin River, says the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Majority of Wisconsin Republicans voted absentee in April

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80-percent of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April.

News

Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos and Sanika Bhargaw
Authorities ended their search on the Rock River for a 9-year-old girl on Sunday and their recovery efforts will continue on Monday.