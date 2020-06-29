Driver accused of causing deadly Green Bay crash facing reckless-homicide charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused of causing a fatal crash in Green Bay on Sunday made his first court appearance Monday.

Abdi Ahmed, 22, faces three counts of second-degree reckless homicide after a crash killed three people near Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Road Sunday afternoon.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Police say a car turning left into the Kwik Trip entrance was hit by Ahmed’s speeding car.

Prosecutors say the vehicle that was hit by Ahmed flipped four to five times and suffered severe damage, and three people inside died.

Although the victims have not been identified, a family member did attend the probable cause hearing and asked for justice to be served.

The speed limit in the area is 35 miles an hour, and police say Ahmed was traveling between 60 and 90 miles an hour.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said witnesses told investigators that Ahmed may no attempt to break and even changed lanes without signaling at one point.

A witness Action 2 News talked to, who was right behind Ahmed when the crash happened, said he ‘gunned it’ after sitting at a red light on the corner of Holmgren Way and Lombardi Avenue.

“We were at the second stop light and this light was red...and then the light turned green and he just gunned it forward. His car was very loud. I was behind him and I was a little ways back. He was a little farther ahead of me and then that’s when he hit the other car that was turning into Kwik Trip and I just saw a bunch of smoke when he hit because just all the debris went flying,” said Kiana.

Lasee said this is not Ahmed’s first interaction with police when it comes to speeding.

“So far this year there have been a total of 6 contacts or complaints regarding this same vehicle for reckless driving or excessive speed,” said Lasee. “It includes a report 10 days ago where this vehicle is alleged to have traveled at 90 miles an hour, with its lights off at 10:30 p.m.”

Ron Smits, the owner of Smitty’s Nearly New Auto and Truck on Lombardi Avenue, created three white crosses in remembrance of the three victims. He encourages others to add to the memorial.

Smits also changed his sign to say, ‘For God’s Sake, Please Slow Down!”

Ahmed will be back in court in July.

