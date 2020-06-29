Advertisement

Driver accused of causing deadly Green Bay crash facing reckless-homicide charges

The crash near Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Road killed three people Sunday afternoon
Abdi Ahmed
Abdi Ahmed(WBAY Staff/Brown County Court)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused of causing a fatal crash in Green Bay on Sunday made his first court appearance Monday.

Abdi Ahmed, 22, faces three counts of second-degree reckless homicide after a crash killed three people near Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Road Sunday afternoon.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Police say a car turning left into the Kwik Trip entrance was hit by Ahmed’s speeding car.

Prosecutors say the vehicle that was hit by Ahmed flipped four to five times and suffered severe damage, and three people inside died.

Although the victims have not been identified, a family member did attend the probable cause hearing and asked for justice to be served.

The speed limit in the area is 35 miles an hour, and police say Ahmed was traveling between 60 and 90 miles an hour.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said witnesses told investigators that Ahmed may no attempt to break and even changed lanes without signaling at one point.

A witness Action 2 News talked to, who was right behind Ahmed when the crash happened, said he ‘gunned it’ after sitting at a red light on the corner of Holmgren Way and Lombardi Avenue.

“We were at the second stop light and this light was red...and then the light turned green and he just gunned it forward. His car was very loud. I was behind him and I was a little ways back. He was a little farther ahead of me and then that’s when he hit the other car that was turning into Kwik Trip and I just saw a bunch of smoke when he hit because just all the debris went flying,” said Kiana.

Lasee said this is not Ahmed’s first interaction with police when it comes to speeding.

“So far this year there have been a total of 6 contacts or complaints regarding this same vehicle for reckless driving or excessive speed,” said Lasee. “It includes a report 10 days ago where this vehicle is alleged to have traveled at 90 miles an hour, with its lights off at 10:30 p.m.”

Ron Smits, the owner of Smitty’s Nearly New Auto and Truck on Lombardi Avenue, created three white crosses in remembrance of the three victims. He encourages others to add to the memorial.

Smits also changed his sign to say, ‘For God’s Sake, Please Slow Down!”

Ahmed will be back in court in July.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SILVER ALERT: 76-year-old missing in Janesville

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old woman who was last seen at a tobacco shop in Janesville Monday.

News

Missing girl found in Rock River

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Dane County COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

School Board votes to remove SROs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Actions justified in police-involved shooting: Janesville PD chief

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Prairie du Sac to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
In collaboration with Sauk County Public Health, Sauk Prairie Healthcare will conduct the free testing during the first three Wednesdays in July – 1, 8 and 15. Testing will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellspring in the drive-thru vehicle bay located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and First Street in Prairie du Sac.

Forecast

June 29th forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A hot and humid forecast as we end June and kick off July. A boundary near the area will keep things unstable, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. This keeps a daily chance of showers and storms around. Activity won't be all that organized, but those who see storm activity can expect gusty winds, small hail, and very heavy rainfall. No organized severe weather is anticipated. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with heat index values into the 90s. The 4th of July holiday weekend will bring lower rain chances, but even warmer temperatures. Highs will be around 90 degrees with heat index values into the middle 90s. Rain chances will be low, but not zero as we move through the weekend. Active weather remains heading into early next week.

News

MMSD Board votes to remove SROs from schools, proposal heads to Common Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Metropolitan School District Board has unanimously voted in support of ending the school board’s contract with the Madison Police Department to have School Resource Officers stationed in Madison schools.

News

Watertown man found guilty by jury for robbery of money, drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Tommie L. Plummer was found was found guilty of both crimes in Jan. 2020 by a jury after robbing a property on Louisa Street in May 2018.

News

MMSD Board considering removing SROs in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago