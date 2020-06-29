Flash flood warnings issued in Dane, Rock counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents across south-central Wisconsin are dealing with the threat of flooding after thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled through the area Monday.

Flash flood warnings have already been issued for parts of Dane and Rock counties. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Dane, Iowa, Columbia, Sauk and Rock counties.

NBC15 News has received reports from Janesville and Beloit of flooding starting to appear.

Video from downtown Madison shows several inches of water rising along streets.

Officers responding to areas of flash flooding. This is the intersection of N. Blair St. and E. Dayton St. Please drive carefully and not into flood waters.

