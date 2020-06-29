Advertisement

Flooding in western Wisconsin makes some roads impassable

Authorities say some water rescues and evacuations are taking place in the community.
(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) -- Officials say flash flooding in western Wisconsin due to heavy rain is making some roads impassable.

Police in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin say parts of Highway 63 are dangerous and should not be used. Authorities say some water rescues and evacuations are taking place in the community.

In the nearby Pierce County village of Ellsworth, officials say many culverts have been overwhelmed by the heavy rain and that has caused localized flooding, including parts of Highway 10.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area where 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics.

News

Dane Co. sees record-number of coronavirus cases in a single day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Health officials share ignoring guidelines has created a "perfect situation for COVID-19 to come back.”

News

Janesville man arrested for pointing knife at officers, setting home on fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Janesville man is facing several charges after pointing a knife at police and setting a home on fire.

News

Birthdays for Monday, June 30

Updated: 4 hours ago
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!

Latest News

News

Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

News

Man marching 1,000 miles for racial justice stops in Madison

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Man marching 1,000 miles for racial justice stops in Madison

Updated: 11 hours ago
Terry Willis made a stop in Madison on Sunday, sharing the death of George Floyd inspired him to make a difference.

News

Recovery mission continues for man in Lake Kegonsa

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
A man jumped off a boat Saturday night and never came back up.

News

9-year-old Madison Billups' family remember her

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
9-year-old Madison Billups was swept into the Rock River Thursday. Some of her family remembers her loving personality.

News

Lone Rock man dies after car goes through barricades, lands in river, sheriff says

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A 21-year-old Lone Rock man is dead after his vehicle traveled through construction barricades and entered the Wisconsin River, says the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.