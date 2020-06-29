Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats' attorneys say they're no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin's August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections. Democrats filed a federal lawsuit ahead of the state's April 7 presidential primary seeking election changes to make absentee voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic National Committee attorney John Devaney told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a status conference Monday that Democrats aren't seeking to impose changes in August and instead want them implemented for November. Conley set a hearing for the first week in August.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin animal health officials are cautioning the state’s mink producers about the dangers of the coronavirus following outbreaks among animals on several farms in Europe, spurring renewed calls from animal rights activists to ban the fur trade. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state’s $223 million mink industry, which is the largest in the U.S. Still, the Wisconsin State Journal reports that producers say they are taking precautions to protect their herds. Kevin Hoffman, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says federal guidance was disseminated earlier this month to veterinarians who work with the state's mink ranches.

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Some residents in one western Wisconsin village hit hard by hours of torrential rain were evacuated from their homes as flood water lapped at their doors and motorists who stood on the roofs of their flooded vehicles were rescued by law enforcement officers. The storms swept through the southern Twin Cities metro area before striking western Wisconsin overnight Sunday and into Monday where eight families in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin were moved from houses near a creek to a community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area.,

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80% of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April. That's according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together. It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election. Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.