Janesville man arrested for pointing knife at officers, setting home on fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man is facing several charges after pointing a knife at police and setting a home on fire.

According to Janesville police, officers were called to a home on Cherry Street at 3:11 a.m. for a report of a person “out of control.” When officers arrived at the scene, 57-year-old Raymond Gross came out of the home armed with a knife, then ran back inside. Police tried to call him via phone and intercom, but Raymond refused.

Officers eventually saw a fire starting in one of the bedrooms, and Raymond left the home unarmed and was taken into custody without incident.

Janesville Fire was able to put out the fire. The damage to the home is estimated at $15,000.

Gross is charged with Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, Failure to Comply with Officers and Arson. He will be held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.