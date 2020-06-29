Janesville officer cleared in officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New findings from an internal investigation into a Janesville officer-involved shooting found the officer’s use of deadly force was done in a proper and ethical way.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore announced the department’s findings Monday morning in a video posted onto YouTube. It included dashcam video from the March 26 incident.

Moore explained a pickup truck and trailer veered off the interstate in slick conditions and crashed onto Highway 14. When officers arrived Christian Cargill, of Owasso, Oklahoma, was outside of the vehicle with a knife to his neck. Officer Lyle Hollingshead drew his gun and Officer John Olson drew his taser. Hollingshead’s body cam was activated a minute after arriving on the scene.

Cargill continued to ignore all officers while trying to make his way onto the Interstate while cutting his neck, Chief Moore said. Officers deployed a taser several times, used two rubber tipped rounds, and pepper spray all with no effect before Cargill was shot, the report found.

Moore said the 27-year-old was taken into custody and continued to resist officers and paramedics. While on his way to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Cargill had to be medically sedated, Moore continued.

Investigators determined the use of deadly force, i.e. the shots fired from Officer Hollingshead, is consistent with department policy. The report, however, found the department needs to re-examine its body camera activation policy and use of non-lethal force.

