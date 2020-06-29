Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

No virus deaths for three straight days in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-ELECTIONS

Democrats say no August election changes, look to November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats' attorneys say they're no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin's August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections. Democrats filed a federal lawsuit ahead of the state's April 7 presidential primary seeking election changes to make absentee voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic National Committee attorney John Devaney told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a status conference Monday that Democrats aren't seeking to impose changes in August and instead want them implemented for November. Conley set a hearing for the first week in August.

MIDWEST FLOODING

1 dead as flooding causes evacuations in western Wisconsin

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Some residents in one western Wisconsin village hit hard by hours of torrential rain were evacuated from their homes as flood water lapped at their doors and motorists who stood on the roofs of their flooded vehicles were rescued by law enforcement officers. A 70-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, died after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch. The storms swept through the southern Twin Cities metro area before striking western Wisconsin overnight Sunday and into Monday where eight families in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin were moved from houses near a creek to a community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area.,

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MINK-FARMS

Wisconsin mink industry warned of outbreak in Europe animals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin animal health officials are cautioning the state’s mink producers about the dangers of the coronavirus following outbreaks among animals on several farms in Europe, spurring renewed calls from animal rights activists to ban the fur trade. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state’s $223 million mink industry, which is the largest in the U.S. Still, the Wisconsin State Journal reports that producers say they are taking precautions to protect their herds. Kevin Hoffman, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says federal guidance was disseminated earlier this month to veterinarians who work with the state's mink ranches.

ELECTION 2020-WISCONSIN

Majority of Wisconsin Republicans voted absentee in April

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80% of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April. That's according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together. It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election. Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

WISCONSIN DROWNINGS

One dead, one missing in separate Wisconsin boating mishaps

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say one man drowned and one man is missing in separate boating mishaps in Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Mark Schultz, of Wind Lake, was kayaking Saturday night in the town of Norway when he flipped over and was dragged under the water. Witnesses attempted to help Schultz, but could not reach him in time. The Journal Times reports that rescue personnel located Schultz, but were unable to revive him. Meanwhile, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they have resumed their search for a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Lake Kegonsa and did not surface. Authorities were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Saturday and called off their search a couple of hours later.

SUPPORT POLICE RALLY-KENOSHA

Support police rally in Kenosha briefly disrupted by clashes

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Protesters demonstrating against the use of police force briefly disrupted a Kenosha rally organized to show support for law enforcement. More than 200 people packed Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Back the Blue rally. The Kenosha News reports many attendees carried signs saying “Back the Badge” and “Blue Lives Matter.” Protesters gathered across the street with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Jail Killer Cops.” A confrontation between those attending the rally and protesters broke out just before the event. A protester was tackled to the ground and a woman began shouting at the crowd. Police immediately responded, and there were no arrests or injuries.

AGENT ASSAULT-SENTENCE

Ex-federal agent sentenced to jail in Wisconsin assault case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a former federal agent to jail time after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his Oconomowoc home in 2013. The Waukesha County Circuit judge on Friday sentenced 55-year-old David Scharlat to five years of probation. As part of that probation, Scharlat will spend 11 months in the county jail, with work release privileges for two of those months. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the judge rejected sentencing recommendations from both prosecutors and a defense attorney as inappropriate. Scharlat and his attorney insisted on his innocence at the sentencing and vowed to appeal. A jury in February found Scharlat not guilty of sexually assaulting two women but guilty of assaulting a third.