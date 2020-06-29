Advertisement

Man marching 1,000 miles for racial justice stops in Madison

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Alabama man is taking on no small feat, walking a thousand miles from Huntsville to Minneapolis to raise awareness for racial justice.

Terry Willis made a stop in Madison on Sunday, sharing the death of George Floyd inspired him to make a difference.

“I’m marching for change, justice and equality,” Willis said.

Willis said he has walked about 40 miles a day since he started June 2. The trek has gained attention from national news media and local outlets as he has passed through cities across the country.

“I could have been a George Floyd. I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve been locked up, I’ve been in handcuffs, so I have that story,” he said.

Alabama man marching 1,000 miles for racial justice stops in Madison. Courtesy: Terry Willis
Alabama man marching 1,000 miles for racial justice stops in Madison. Courtesy: Terry Willis(Terry Willis)

Thousands of people follow his journey on Facebook, where he documents his experiences.

“I’ve gotten love from every city. More love than I could ever imagine,” he said.

He said his faith and changing the world for his seven-year-old son back home, keeps him going strong.

“He is getting older. I want him to be able to do things without being judged, not just by people, but more importantly, the people who are supposed to protect us,” he said.

With just about 270 miles to go to the Twin Cities, Willis said he is ready to cross the finish line with a goal of bridging the divide.

“The Black, the White- we just need to drop those labels and come together as one,” he said.

When Willis is not walking, he works as a master carpenter in his home state. He has a GoFundMe page going to raise money to start a non-profit to help troubled youth.

