MMSD Board votes to remove SROs from schools, proposal heads to Common Council

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board has unanimously voted in support of ending the school board’s contract with the Madison Police Department to have School Resource Officers stationed in Madison schools.

The proposal to end the contract now heads to the Madison Common Council, who are scheduled to vote on July 14. If the Common Council votes in support, School Resource Officers will no longer be stationed in the district’s schools.

In a press conference last week, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway appeared to support the proposal.

“Madison city and school district leaders agreed to end the contract for SROs, the police officers that are stationed in high schools,” Rhodes-Conway said. “[We’re] calling for a new approach to managing conduct and supporting student needs.”

Rhodes-Conway and Madison Common Council Alders have already drafted a resolution that would terminate the contracts of current SROs.

Protesters in Madison have been calling for SROs to be removed for weeks, arguing that police officers’ presence in high schools have a proportionally negative effect on students of color.

“[We’re here] to demand police free schools not just for Madison but for every school across this state and across this nation,” Freedom Inc. Youth Justice Director Bianca Gomez said in a protest last week.

“In our schools, our kids are only about 18% of the population, but eighty-something percent of the arrests and citations,” Gomez said. “That is a disparity that nobody can deny, those reports come straight from the school district and straight from the police department.”

