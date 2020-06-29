Advertisement

MPD: Man suffers concussion, handgun stolen during assault

The 27-year-old man was walking in the 1000 block of Williamson Street when he says a vehicle came close to hitting him.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man suffered a concussion and broken jaw after suspects beat him and stole his handgun early Monday morning. He is a concealed carry permit holder, Madison police say.

According to an incident report, the 27-year-old man was walking in the 1000 block of Williamson Street around 12:30 a.m. when he says a vehicle came close to hitting him.

When the victim yelled at the driver, the vehicle stopped and several people got out. The suspects then struck him multiple times and he lost consciousness.

During the attack, the victim says someone took his handgun. The victim was then brought to the hospital.

