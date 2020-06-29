Advertisement

MPD: Thieves steal rental car at gunpoint

She said she feared for her life during the robbery.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Jun. 29, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after several masked men reportedly stole a rented vehicle at gunpoint.

According to MPD’s incident report, the victim told investigators it happened around 7 a.m. Friday morning in the 4600 block of Cottage Grove Road.

She said she feared for her life as one of the suspects “threw the gun in my face, and I raised my hands up.” The men then took the keys to the rented 2020 Toyota Camry and drove off.

Police did not release any information or description of the suspects.

