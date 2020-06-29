MPD: Thieves steal rental car at gunpoint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after several masked men reportedly stole a rented vehicle at gunpoint.

According to MPD’s incident report, the victim told investigators it happened around 7 a.m. Friday morning in the 4600 block of Cottage Grove Road.

She said she feared for her life as one of the suspects “threw the gun in my face, and I raised my hands up.” The men then took the keys to the rented 2020 Toyota Camry and drove off.

Police did not release any information or description of the suspects.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.