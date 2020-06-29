Advertisement

Prairie du Sac to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

A person undergoes a drive-thru test for the coronavirus. WDBJ7 photo.
A person undergoes a drive-thru test for the coronavirus. WDBJ7 photo.(WDBJ)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Prairie du Sac beginning July 1.

In collaboration with Sauk County Public Health, Sauk Prairie Healthcare will conduct the free testing during the first three Wednesdays in July – 1, 8 and 15. Testing will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellspring in the drive-thru vehicle bay located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and First Street in Prairie du Sac.

To enter to the drive-thru testing, take Water Street to Oak Street, then follow directional signals and cones.

Testing is available for any Wisconsin resident 5-years-old or older, and no symptoms are required to be tested. Appointments are required for anyone who wants to be tested.

Vehicles with more than one person in them are welcome, however each person wanting to be tested must have registered ahead of time.

The test takes an average of five minutes and consists of a nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab. This test will not tell you if you previously have COVID-19 and have since recovered.

To schedule an appointment, call 608-643-7603 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Actions justified in police-involved shooting: Janesville PD chief

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Forecast

June 29th forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A hot and humid forecast as we end June and kick off July. A boundary near the area will keep things unstable, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. This keeps a daily chance of showers and storms around. Activity won't be all that organized, but those who see storm activity can expect gusty winds, small hail, and very heavy rainfall. No organized severe weather is anticipated. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with heat index values into the 90s. The 4th of July holiday weekend will bring lower rain chances, but even warmer temperatures. Highs will be around 90 degrees with heat index values into the middle 90s. Rain chances will be low, but not zero as we move through the weekend. Active weather remains heading into early next week.

News

MMSD Board votes to remove SROs from schools, proposal heads to Common Council

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Metropolitan School District Board has unanimously voted in support of ending the school board’s contract with the Madison Police Department to have School Resource Officers stationed in Madison schools.

News

Watertown man found guilty by jury for robbery of money, drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Tommie L. Plummer was found was found guilty of both crimes in Jan. 2020 by a jury after robbing a property on Louisa Street in May 2018.

Latest News

News

MMSD Board considering removing SROs in schools

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

More flooding video at Mifflin/Livingston in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Flooding near Mifflin and Livingston in downtown Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Flash flood warnings issued in Dane, Rock counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Residents across south-central Wisconsin are dealing with the threat of flooding after thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled through the area Monday.

News

MPD: Man suffers concussion, handgun stolen during assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison man suffered a concussion and broken jaw after suspects beat him and stole his handgun early Monday morning. He is a concealed carry permit holder, Madison police say.

News

Suspects steal convertible, gun, purse from Madison homeowner: Police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A red Lexus convertible, a purse, a handgun and electronics were stolen from a homeowner on Madison’s west side early Monday morning.