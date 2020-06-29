Prairie du Sac to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Prairie du Sac beginning July 1.

In collaboration with Sauk County Public Health, Sauk Prairie Healthcare will conduct the free testing during the first three Wednesdays in July – 1, 8 and 15. Testing will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellspring in the drive-thru vehicle bay located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and First Street in Prairie du Sac.

To enter to the drive-thru testing, take Water Street to Oak Street, then follow directional signals and cones.

Testing is available for any Wisconsin resident 5-years-old or older, and no symptoms are required to be tested. Appointments are required for anyone who wants to be tested.

Vehicles with more than one person in them are welcome, however each person wanting to be tested must have registered ahead of time.

The test takes an average of five minutes and consists of a nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab. This test will not tell you if you previously have COVID-19 and have since recovered.

To schedule an appointment, call 608-643-7603 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

