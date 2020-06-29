Recovery mission continues for man in Lake Kegonsa

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The search continued Sunday for a man who jumped off a boat on Lake Kegonsa Saturday evening.

Recovery efforts started at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Fish Camp County Park in McFarland. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Stoughton Fire and EMS, McFarland Fire and the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources helped with the search.

The Dane County dive team was also sent out on the lake.

The search started Saturday night, when a man jumped off a boat.

Several agencies responded to Amundson Landing and Park, 3302 Quam Drive around 7:10 p.m. for a water rescue.

Lt. Ira Simspon with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s office told NBC15 an adult male jumped off a pontoon boat and did not come back up. Simpson said crews suspended the search at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The search is now being treated as a recovery mission. Crews said they would continue searching Sunday as long as the weather remained calm and there was enough daylight.

As a result of the recovery operation, the Fish Camp Boat Launch, at Fish Camp County Park, 3383 County Rd, in McFarland, was temporarily closed to the public on Sunday.

A recovery is underway for a man who jumped off a boat in Lake Kegonsa last night. @DaneSheriff is out along with Stoughton and McFarland. The dive team is out searching. More info:https://t.co/pFz1uRaCZQ pic.twitter.com/cwD3EkABjH — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) June 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.