Rolling average number of new cases continues to rise despite Monday’s drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average of daily newly reported COVID-19 cases continues marching northward despite a notable drop in new, confirmed cases recorded on Monday.

The latest figures from the Department of Health Services’ daily tracker shows the rolling average ticked up from 418 per day over the previous week to 427. The increase can be attributed this Monday’s number of new, confirmed cases, 315, was higher than the 263 reported last Monday and supplants it when calculating the average.

The dip in positive tests Monday can likely be partially attributed to the consistently lower number of total tests reported on Mondays, as compared to Tuesday through Friday. Fewer than 6,000 test results in all were tallied in this latest report, as compared to over 9,000 last Friday or nearly 12,000 last Tuesday. The percentage of total tests that came back positive did fall from the recent high of 7.3 percent recorded Sunday to 5.3 percent, which it more in line with recent days, but more than double the percentage two weeks ago.

The total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak began held at 777, the report showed. It’s the second straight day that the figure has held flat.

In all, 28,058 people have contracted COVID-19, the DHS report indicates, 3,407 of whom - or 12 percent - have had to be hospitalized.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 19 2 Brown Co. 2,825 42 Columbia Co. 83 1 Dane Co. 1,727 32 Dodge Co. 456 5 Grant Co. 152 13 Green Co. 88 1 Green Lake Co. 32 0 Iowa Co. 29 0 Jefferson Co. 234 4 Juneau Co. 35 1 Lafayette Co. 70 0 Marquette Co. 13 1 Milwaukee Co. 11,216 389 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 853 23 Sauk Co. 105 3 Waukesha Co. 1,151 38

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.