Son shot several times during gunfight with parents at their Sauk Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times during a gun battle with his own parents early Monday morning.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office, the son, whose name was not released, shot his way through the patio door of his parents’ home in the Village of North Freedom around 3:45 a.m. Its preliminary investigation indicates the man’s parents retreated into the basement as their son kept firing.

The son emptied his clip, investigators say, giving one of the parents an opportunity to return fire, striking the man several times as he was making his way down a hallway.

When deputies arrived, they found him on the ground wounded. They also spotted numerous windows to the house shot out.

The son was taken by helicopter to UW Madison for treatment where he remains in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.