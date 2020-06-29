Storm chances return tonight and stick around through the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Get ready for a very active week across southern Wisconsin as we wrap up the month of June and head into July. Daily chances, and rounds, of storms will start tonight as a boundary approaches the area. This boundary will meander around the region over the next week. Add in impulses of energy riding this and you can expect a very active pattern

A weakening line of storms will move into the area late tonight and, more likely, early Monday. There will be a break after this line with additional storm activity developing through the day Monday. Tuesday is most likely to see wet weather during the afternoon while Wednesday may see two rounds of storms. The difficult thing in timing these rounds of storms is that they feed off of what happens with the previous one. There will be stormy periods each day, but the timing won't really come into good focus more than 24 hours in advance.

While no widespread severe weather is expected, there could be some isolated strong to severe storms at times. Heavy rainfall is all a concern and on top of all the wet weather lately could lead to some areas of flooding. That will really depend on where the heavier rain happens over the next week.

