Advertisement

Storm chances return tonight and stick around through the week

Blueberries at Hickory Hill Farm.
Blueberries at Hickory Hill Farm.(WHSV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Get ready for a very active week across southern Wisconsin as we wrap up the month of June and head into July. Daily chances, and rounds, of storms will start tonight as a boundary approaches the area. This boundary will meander around the region over the next week. Add in impulses of energy riding this and you can expect a very active pattern

A weakening line of storms will move into the area late tonight and, more likely, early Monday. There will be a break after this line with additional storm activity developing through the day Monday. Tuesday is most likely to see wet weather during the afternoon while Wednesday may see two rounds of storms. The difficult thing in timing these rounds of storms is that they feed off of what happens with the previous one. There will be stormy periods each day, but the timing won't really come into good focus more than 24 hours in advance.

While no widespread severe weather is expected, there could be some isolated strong to severe storms at times. Heavy rainfall is all a concern and on top of all the wet weather lately could lead to some areas of flooding. That will really depend on where the heavier rain happens over the next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain and storm chances increase tonight and continue through early next week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By James Parish
Rain and storm chances will start to increase Sunday night into Monday morning.

Forecast

Very warm and mostly sunny Sunday

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Sunday will be another mostly sunny and warm day. A few showers and storms will be possible the afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly dry and warm weekend ahead

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
This weekend will feature a lot more sunshine than clouds and rain.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms likely across the area

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
All severe threats are on the table with the best threat being Madison and points southward.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Day: Severe storms threatening Friday afternoon

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Wind up to 70 mph and hail over an inch in diameter will be possible.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms loom Friday

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Friday is an Alert Day because of the threat of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Forecast

A wet evening makes way for a cool night

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Changes arrive Friday ahead of our next weathermaker.

Forecast

Tuesday, June 23: Afternoon forecast

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT

Forecast

Isolated showers this evening should give way to a clear night

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Skies should clear late tonight as temperatures dip into the middle 50s.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather - Heavy rain possible Sunday night - Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of heavy rain and storms Sunday night through Monday.