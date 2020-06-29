Stormy day gives way to humid night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A hot and humid forecast as we end June and kick off July. A boundary near the area will keep things unstable, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

This keeps a daily chance of showers and storms around. Activity won’t be all that organized, but those who see storm activity can expect gusty winds, small hail, and very heavy rainfall.

No organized severe weather is anticipated. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with heat index values into the 90s.

The 4th of July holiday weekend will bring lower rain chances, but even warmer temperatures.

Highs will be around 90 degrees with heat index values into the middle 90s. Rain chances will be low, but not zero as we move through the weekend. Active weather remains heading into early next week.

