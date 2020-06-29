Advertisement

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics

Anti-abortion protesters wait outside the Supreme Court for a decision, Monday, June 29, 2020 in Washington on the Louisiana case, Russo v. June Medical Services LLC. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Anti-abortion protesters wait outside the Supreme Court for a decision, Monday, June 29, 2020 in Washington on the Louisiana case, Russo v. June Medical Services LLC. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four more liberal colleagues in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion right the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

In two previous abortion cases, Roberts had favored restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four more liberal colleagues in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion right the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

National

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

National Politics

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By NASSER KARIMI
Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 1 hours ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

Latest News

National

Only 2 states reporting decline in coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
At least 31 states are seeing a rise in week-to-week COVID-19 infections, and only two, Rhode Island and Connecticut, are reporting a drop in new weekly cases.

National

Minneapolis City Council votes to dismantle police department

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The council president says part of the plan to end the Minneapolis Police in its current form is to build on the city's existing violence prevention work.

National

Princeton school drops Woodrow Wilson's name over racist views, policies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
According to Princeton's president, Woodrow Wilson's racism was consequential and significant even by the standards of his own time. Wilson served as the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zeke Miller, James LaPorta and Deb Riechmann
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow.

National

Did the U.S. open too soon?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Leaders try to balance local economies and recent surges of COVID-19.

National

Senate, House both approve bill to change Miss. state flag

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Mississippi Legislature approved a bill that would change the state flag.