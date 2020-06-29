Suspects steal convertible, gun, purse from Madison homeowner: Police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A red Lexus convertible, a purse, a handgun and electronics were stolen from a homeowner on Madison’s west side early Monday morning.

Madison police said the burglary happened at a home on Boulder Creek Circle just after 3 a.m.

The victim said they heard a chirp from an alarm system and at first thought a member of their family had entered the house.

Police said when the victim went to go investigate, the victim said they heard voices in the kitchen and then the sounds of the Lexus speeding away.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.