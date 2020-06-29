Advertisement

Three arrested after forcing victim to withdraw cash, buy clothes in Janesville: Police

Suspects in the armed robbery at a Janesville Old Navy
Suspects in the armed robbery at a Janesville Old Navy(Janesville PD)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Janesville men are behind bars after police say they pointed a fake gun at a victim and forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM and buy clothing from Old Navy Saturday.

The Janesville Police Department said in a news release that the suspects approached the victim in the parking lot of the Old Navy store at 2900 Deerfield Dr. around 12:20 p.m.

The driver pointed what appeared to be a gun at the victim, who was walking to the store to return merchandise.

The victim said he had no money, so the suspects told him to go to an ATM to get cash. The victim obliged, and then was told to the TA Express to get more cash, but was not able to withdraw any more.

The suspects then told the victim to buy clothing from Old Navy, which he also did.

The suspects left the parking lot in their black Toyota, blew a red light at USH 14 and the ramp to I39/90 south and stopped by Janesville police as the vehicle was entering the interstate.

Their descriptions matched those of the armed robbery suspects, police said. The three men were arrested and the cash, clothing and a fake handgun was found in the vehicle.

Arrested:

Hopewell, Gerald R. age 45 of Beloit

Charges: 943.32(2) Armed Robbery

943.40 False Imprisonment

Rogers, Shay L. age 50 of Beloit

Charge: Party to crime/armed robbery

Delao, Dominick J. age 30 of Beloit

Charge: Party to crime/armed robbery

