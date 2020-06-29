Advertisement

Victims identified after deadly 2-car crash in Green Co.

(WJHG)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have identified the victims after two vehicles collided in an intersection, leaving one woman dead and several others injured in Green County Monday.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office says 79-year-old Dorothy E. Stonehocker of Davis, Illinois was brought to a local hospital and then UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead because of the crash Monday.

In their initial release, the Sheriff’s Office said that Raymond A. Stonehocker, 82, of Davis, Illinois was driving northbound on County Highway S. when he failed to yield at an intersection and crashed another another driver, Darius C. Marzette, 39, of Freeport of Illinois, who was in the eastbound lane of State Highway 11.

The impact of the collision caused severe damage to both vehicles, and were eventually towed from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dorothy Stonehocker was a passenger in Raymond’s vehicle. She was brought to the hospital, where she passed away from her injuries. Raymond Stonehocker was also injured in the crash and brought to UW Hospital.

Safety belts were worn in Stonehocker’s vehicle and the air bags deployed.

Darius Marzette and his passenger, a juvenile male, was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Marzette was wearing a safety belt and air bags deployed. The juvenile was in a safety restraint chair.

The crash remains under investigation.

