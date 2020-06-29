Watertown man found guilty by jury for robbery of money, drugs

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown man has been sentenced by the Dodge County Circuit Court to three and a half years of initial confinement and four years of extended supervision for robbery with threat of force and burglary.

Tommie L. Plummer was found was found guilty of both crimes in Jan. 2020 by a jury after robbing a property on Louisa Street in May 2018.

Two men broke into the Watertown property demanding money and marijuana from the resident. The men left the residence with roughly two ounces of marijuana and about $800.

After speaking with the witness and obtaining security camera footage, detectives were able to identify Plummer as one of the two men. The 29-year-old later explained he was being shorted on drug sales that occurred at the residence.

“This case is about an individual who invaded another’s home, restricted a resident’s movement within that home, and then took money by force,” Assistant District Attorney James T. Sempf said at the sentencing. “That is simply unacceptable in a country that values protection of the home as one of its founding principles.”

