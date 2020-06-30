29-year-old victim identified in deadly car v. pedestrian crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have identified the 29-year-old woman who died in a car vs pedestrian crash on June 22.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Connie M. Estrada was brought to a local hospital after she was injured in the crash, in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road just after 1 a.m.

Madison police said in an incident report last week that Estrada, of Windsor, Wis. and her boyfriend were crossing Cottage Grove Road when a black Dodge Charger hit Estrada.

The boyfriend told officers that the vehicle stopped briefly, and then took off.

MPD said in an updated report that the vehicle had been identified and that a MPD Traffic Specialist is requesting the Dane County District Attorney charge a 21-year-old Sun Prairie woman with hit-and-run causing death. Police believe the suspect was driving the Dodge Charger when the vehicle hit Estrada.

Estrada passed away five days later, the Office says. Preliminary results confirm Estrada died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

