Advertisement

4-year-old boy fatally shot while sleeping in Mo. apartment

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/CNN) - Police are investigating the murder of a 4-year-old boy, who was shot while sleeping at his apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gunfire from outside the Citadel Apartments awoke neighbors in the early morning hours Monday. When officers arrived, they learned a 4-year-old boy had been shot while asleep in his bed then rushed to the hospital by a family member.

The 4-year-old, later identified as Legend Taliferro, died from his injuries.

“I just want to go find the family and hug them because it’s not right,” one neighbor said.

Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting was not random and that the apartment was targeted.

“Something like that should never happen in our city, and this horrific taking of an innocent life should shock every corner of our community to action. I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now. Our hearts break for them. We will do everything we can to pursue justice for Legend and his family,” said Police Chief Rick Smith in a news release.

Detectives are trying to find witnesses to help with the investigation. There is a $25,000 cash reward for information on Legend’s killer.

Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the news on Twitter.

“This is a nightmare for any parent and I can’t imagine the pain with which they’re dealing this morning. The boy was asleep. Malicious shooting with no regard for others claims another innocent life in our city,” he wrote.

Kansas City has seen 92 homicides so far in 2020, the most violent year on public record since at least 2016.

“We can’t get mad at nobody until we get mad at ourselves. That’s the only way it’s gonna happen. We got to get mad at ourselves and say, ‘What can I do? What can I do to make this work?’” said community activist Pat Clarke.

Lucas says the government is doing all it can to help. He’s now calling residents to action.

“Somebody also has to tell people, ultimately, don’t resolve situations with a gun,” he said. “I ask people [to] mentor that young person that may not be acting right right now. Talk to somebody who needs some guidance, some monitorship. Trust me, I’ve done that, too,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KMBC, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Zen Soo and Ken Moritsugu
The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city's affairs. It has sparked fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices.

National

Investigators believe shooting that killed 4-year-old boy targeted Mo. apartment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Detectives are trying to find witnesses to help with the investigation. There is a $25,000 cash reward for information on the boy’s killer.

National

George Floyd's family expresses concerns about fair trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Family members also say they are frustrated that two of the officers charged in Floyd's death are free on bond, while they are forever captive to the pain of losing him.

National

Obama, Bush, Clinton honor 100th anniversary of baseball's Negro Leagues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Negro Leagues paved the way for modern Major League Baseball. The MLB had planned a more elaborate celebration for the anniversary prior to the pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Family of Fla. deputy who died of COVID-19 denied line-of-duty insurance claim

Updated: 3 hours ago
While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” the AIG insurance company says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

National

AIG denies insurance claim by family of first deputy to die from COVID-19 in South Fla.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” the AIG insurance company says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

National

At least one Minneapolis officer charged in Floyd death will plead not guilty

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Attorneys for two of the four former officers say their clients tried to get Derek Chauvin to stop kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Coronavirus

Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children, studies say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Tanner
The studies show most children recovered after intensive-care treatment, but many had heart complications. The potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown.

National

DA hopes Golden State Killer's guilty plea brings peace, healing to victims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Joseph DeAngelo Jr., 74, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and dozens of rapes that took place in California in the 1970s and 1980s. All told, he admitted to 161 crimes involving 48 people.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 6 hours ago
A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans’ voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision.