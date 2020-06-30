Advertisement

A warm and humid run up to the 4th of July weekend

The holiday weekend forecast is looking quiet but continued warm and humid.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very warm and humid conditions are expected not only today, but through the rest of the week.

The weather pattern is stagnated and with a stationary front in our vicinity.

After heavy rain in some cases yesterday, there are only slight chances of afternoon showers today. The warm weather will continue with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index temperatures well into the 90s.

The holiday weekend forecast is looking quiet but continued warm and humid. Plenty of sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

