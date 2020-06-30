Advertisement

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans’ voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision.

A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities.

That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity.

A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

